Consultation over 20mph speed limit for Clewer neighbourhood

A 20mph speed limit could be introduced in a Clewer neighbourhood in a move to make the area safer for pedestrians.

Windsor and Maidenhead council has launched a consultation for speed restrictions to be lowered from 30mph to 20mph in Springfield Road, Bulkeley Avenue and a number of surrounding roads.

Raised flat-topped road humps could also be introduced at entrances to Springfield Road, Green Lane, Peel Close and Bulkeley Avenue to warn drivers they are heading into a restricted speed area.

Karen Davies, Liberal Democrat councillor for Clewer East, said tackling speeding has been a key priority for residents in the area over recent years.

She said: “Since early 2019 we’ve been doing residents’ surveys along Springfield Road and Bulkeley Avenue and people were putting speeding down as being a concern on that road.

“There was a particular issue in lockdown as people were at home more and it became a more noticeable issue.”

Nearby Hatch Lane and Parsonage Lane are already subject to 20mph speed restrictions and also have speed humps in place.

But with parking spaces limited in Springfield Road, the Lib Dem councillor said residents have been keen not to lose more road space with the introduction of more speed humps.

She added: “We think it’s a really exciting idea because it’s something we haven’t done before in the borough.

“Originally we were looking at just having a 20pmh limit just on Springfield Rd and Bulkeley Avenue but if we’d had just the two roads they would’ve needed humps.

“Officers have come back with a new idea of a whole area under 20mph.”

Residents should submit their responses to the consultation by November 13.

Visit rbwmtogether.rbwm.gov.uk/springfieldroad-consultation/survey_tools/survey for details.