More than 120 objections lodged against Ascot plan for 137 new homes

An application to build homes near to Ascot High Street has fetched about 120 written objections from members of the public and the parish council.

London Square & Ascot Central Car Park Ltd is seeking permission for new office, commercial and retail space and 137 new homes – together with a community space and public parkland.

But objectors contend that Ascot High Street does not need more houses, shops and cafes – rather, better road infrastructure to reroute traffic out of the High Street.

Others raised concerns over the bulk and scale of the proposals, the ‘out of character’ nature of four-storey, flat-roofed buildings and fears of unwanted on-street parking.

They also feared the traffic impacts and the ‘urbanisation of a village location.’ The High Street and station hill are ‘frequently congested’ and likely to get worse, objectors said.

Others complained that the plans bear no resemblance to the original plans submitted and agreed in the Ascot, Sunninghill and Sunningdale Neighbourhood Plan (NP).

In an objection document, co-chairs of the planning committee at Sunningdale Parish Council, Yvonne Jacklin and Michael Burn, outlined the original vision for Ascot’s rejuvenation.

One of the ‘key elements’ is to deliver a community centre at the heart of Ascot. This ‘should be capable of acting as a community hall and a small cinema and/or arts space.’

A public open space is also envisaged – as a landscaped square or piazza, with space for the community to gather.

Among the parish council’s concerns, the councillors said it was ‘unclear’ how the development delivers ‘the vision for the area’.

The parish council highlighted potential problems with the plan to have just six car parking spaces (for staff) at the commercial retail area – spanning 3,260sqm – and none for shoppers.

It foresees a problem with the assumption that shoppers can use other nearby car parks, none of which are owned by the applicant.

The residential area, too, has 123 parking spaces for 137 homes, leaving no parking for 10 per cent of residents – and therefore limited means to accommodate visitors.

Sunningdale Parish Council also feels that the 187sqm for a community centre is ‘completely inadequate.’

The councillors also raised concerns about a 40 per cent loss of high or moderate-quality trees.

In conclusion, the parish council feels the application has ‘very serious shortcomings’ and leaves ‘many questions’ unanswered.

“We urge that this application is refused,” Cllrs Jacklin and Burn wrote.

To see documents relating to this application, enter 22/01971/FULL into the Royal Borough’s planning portal.

London Square & Ascot Central Car Park Ltd could not be reached for comment.