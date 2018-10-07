SITE INDEX

Sun, 07
14 °C
Mon, 08
17 °C
Tue, 09
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • New chapter in library's history at Hilltop First School

    After a year of fund-raising, Hilltop First School now has a ‘relaxed and calm space’ perfect for book worms.

    The library at the school in Clewer Hill Road has been given a makeover, thanks to the efforts of the PTA, supported by parents and the community.

    Head teacher Lynn Bima said: “As well as decorating to create a relaxed and calm space, we were also able to add lots more books after last year’s successful book fairs for the children to enjoy.

    “We hope that the new library will further a love of reading in all of our children who see visiting the library now as a real treat.”  

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved