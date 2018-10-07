New chapter in library's history at Hilltop First School

After a year of fund-raising, Hilltop First School now has a ‘relaxed and calm space’ perfect for book worms.

The library at the school in Clewer Hill Road has been given a makeover, thanks to the efforts of the PTA, supported by parents and the community.

Head teacher Lynn Bima said: “As well as decorating to create a relaxed and calm space, we were also able to add lots more books after last year’s successful book fairs for the children to enjoy.

“We hope that the new library will further a love of reading in all of our children who see visiting the library now as a real treat.”