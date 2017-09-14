Dedworth Middle School given expansion go-ahead while Windsor Racecourse hotel decision is delayed

A school expansion was given the go-ahead despite objections from Sport England.

The Windsor Urban Development Panel approved plans for a new sports hall and two storey building block at Dedworth Middle School at a meeting last night.

Sport England objected to the plans for the reason that part of the sports field would be lost.

RBWM’s head of planning Jenifer Jackson said this was not large.

The additional teaching facilities would mean 240 more pupils could study at the school with space for 14 more teachers.

Cllr Shamsul Shelim (Con, Castle Without) said: “Windsor is growing and the school hasn’t expanded for a while.

“I think we need as much school expansion as possible.”

At the meeting a decision was due to be made on a new 150 room hotel at Windsor Racecourse, which was recommended for refusal.

It was withdrawn from the agenda and is due to be decided in a future meeting.

The applicant had asked to meet with Jenifer Jackson but could not find a time before the meeting took place.

Ms Jackson added the application is still ‘live’.