In pictures: The launch of a lion trail across the Royal Borough

Guests were invited to St George’s School in Windsor Castle this week to preview a pride of lions which are set to take over the Royal Borough.

The Lions of Windsor & Maidenhead is a collection of 46 individually decorated big cats which will form a sculpture trail to celebrate Queen Victoria’s 200th anniversary.

Visitors to the school, including Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Sayonara Luxton, admired the lions placed throughout the grounds on Tuesday.

Megan Witty the event director said: “It was absolutley fantastic. It was a wonderful scene, the headmasters lawn was covered with lion and cub sculptures.”

Artists and designers have flown in from locations around the world to decorate the lions, including Hong Kong, Paris, New York and Thailand.

They are adorned in a range of artistic styles from fine art to mosaics, street art and colourful abstract designs.

School children from across the Royal Borough have also been busy painting lion cubs and will form part of the sculpture trail.

The 31 lions and 15 cubs will be found across the Royal Borough at locations from Saturday, August 10 until October.

Maps of the trail can be found where the lions and cubs are found and also in Royal Windsor Information Centre in The Old Booking Hall, Eton Visitor Information Centre in High Street and Maidenhead Tourist Information Centre within Maidenhead Library in Saint Ives Road.

People in Windsor should keep their eyes peeled around the Windsor & Eton Brewery in Vansittart Estate and Sir Christopher Wren Hotel and Spa in Thames Street.

In Maidenhead there will be three cubs outside Three in High Street and at Boulters Lock.

Fittingly, August has been declared World Lion Month by lion conservation charities to highlight the declining numbers of the predators in the wild.

The pride will be auctioned at the Runnymede Hotel on November 21 and 100 per cent of the profits will be donated to various charities including wildlife group Tusk Trust, Thames Hospice, Look Good Feel Better and The Lions Club of Windsor.