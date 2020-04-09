SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Fri, 10
23 °C
Sat, 11
23 °C
Sun, 12
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Call to help make non-surgical scrubs

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    The Mayor of the Royal Borough, Cllr Sayonara Luxton, is coordinating a fundraising effort to provide non-surgical scrubs for local NHS staff.

    Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust is in need of non-surgical scrubs to help it prepare and cope for the demand for extra staff. Non-surgical scrubs help to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

    Residents can help by making non-surgical scrubs, or donating any spare fabric. This can be sent to: E2, Ascot Business Park, Lyndhurst Road South, Ascot SL5 9FE.

    To assist with sewing, or to discuss sending fabric, email Lynda at email lynda.yong@icloud.com

    Alternatively, donate money to: Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, sort code: 30 95 36, account no: 00617715, ref: Scrub Effort Appeal. Confirm the donation by emailing mayors.parlour@rbwm.gov.uk

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved