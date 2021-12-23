Free turkey provided for Maidenhead's community groups

Christmas is a time for turkey – and it’s even better when it’s given away to local good causes.

With thanks to Copas Traditional Turkeys, the Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal has put food on the plate for community groups across Maidenhead and the surrounding areas for more than 20 years.

Representatives from Thames Hospice, Brill House, Windsor and Maidenhead Starfish Swimming Club, Mayorfield Club, Cox Green Luncheon Club and Autism Berkshire were among those who collected their turkey legs on Monday.

Simon Windsor, e-commerce and marketing manager at Copas Traditional Turkeys, said: “We’ve had a fantastic year, and we’ve sold out of turkeys.

“Obviously, COVID has brought its challenges as far as staffing goes, but all of the turkeys are dispatched so we will have 2,000 families coming to pick up their turkeys tomorrow [Thursday].

“We’re making a COVID-safe drive through, but it will still be festive with carol singers, reindeer and Marlow FM doing a live broadcast from the farm.

“We’ve been involved with the Cracker Appeal for around 20 years, and are pleased that we can continue to help local communities by donating free turkey.”

Since the Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal started 26 years ago, more than 1,400 turkeys have been donated with approximately £300,000 raised.

The food and money go towards providing Christmas lunches and parties for community groups in the area.

Jeremy Spooner, CEO of Baylis Media, the Advertiser’s publisher, said: “I would like to thank Copas Turkeys once again for supporting our Christmas appeal for those needing help, support or just a bit of appreciation at this special time of year.

“Through the generosity of Copas Turkeys, many in our community will be having a Christmas lunch to savour.”

