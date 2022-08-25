In pictures: GCSE results day 2022 in Slough and Windsor

03:55PM, Thursday 25 August 2022
Our photographers have been out today in Slough and Windsor, catching youngsters' reactions to their GCSE results.
Schools and colleges across the area have been welcoming students as they pick up their grades after a tough few years of studying.
We were there to witness their reactions as they learned whether they'd got a place at their chosen university or other career path.
Flick through our gallery above to view some of our photographer's best shots for 2022.
