Public Notices: Temporary road closures and restrictions in Slough and Datchet

Temporary road closures and restrictions in Slough and Datchet feature in this week’s public notices.

Slough Borough Council has made an order to stop traffic from passing through Bower Way from its junction with Brook Path to its junction with Bridge Close later this month.

The order is needed due to works that are set to be carried out on or near the road.

It will come into operation from 8am on Sunday, October 23 with the works expected to be completed by 6pm that day.

An alternative highway will be available for people to use while the order is in operation and local diversions will be clearly signed at the location.

Advanced warning notices will also be provided at locations advising of the dates that the works will be carried out and access will be maintained for all local businesses and residents.

The council has also made another order to prevent traffic from passing through Liverpool Road from 12 Liverpool Road to 13 Liverpool Road later this month.

The order, which is also needed for roadworks, will be in operation from 12.01am on Wednesday, October 26 until 11.59pm on Friday, October 28 when works are expected to be completed.

An alternative highway will be available during the duration of the order as well as diversions.

Advanced warning notices will also be up at the locations and access will be maintained for local businesses and residents.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead (RBWM) intends to make an order stopping any vehicle or pedestrian from travelling along part of the B470 High Street in Datchet, between its junctions with Manor House Lane and The Avenue.

The purpose of the proposed order is to facilitate works, in particular the replacement of a district meter by Network Rail, working in and adjacent to the road at the High Street level crossing.

The proposed order will come into force each night between 11pm and 5am from Monday, October 31, with the works anticipated to be completed by 5am on Friday, November 4.

The alternative route for affected pedestrians and vehicles will be via the B376 The Green, Queens Road and the B470 Windsor Road.

