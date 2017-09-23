New Hilltop headteacher wants parents to have more say in school

A new headteacher hopes to get a PTA back up and running.

Lynn Bima has joined Hilltop First School in Clewer Hill Road.

Lynn is from South Africa and first came to England in 1997 as a teacher. This is her first headteacher job and she joins Hilltop from Hampton Infant School. She said: “It is an amazing experience and it is such a welcoming community.”

“I feel at Hilltop that the focus is truly on the children and the things that are important to me are important to Hilltop.”

She replaces Liz Clarke who was at the school for 18 years.

Lynn added: “Liz is a legend and she made a lot of time for me to come in and chat with her. She gave me a lot of background information, I felt like she was handing over the trust to me.”

The new head said she wants to get the parents more involved with the school and start up a PTA, which has not run for a few years.