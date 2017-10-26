Boundary Commission review proposes moving Windlesham to Windsor constituency

Part of Conservative MP Michael Gove’s Surrey Heath constituency could be transferred to Windsor under the latest boundary review.

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) has recommended moving Windlesham ward, which is home to 4,392 residents, to its neighbouring Berkshire constituency.

The proposed move comes as part of a shake-up into parliamentary constituencies in England, with plans to reduce the number of MPs from 533 to 501.

Slough’s Chalvey ward had originally been earmarked as a potential addition to Windsor.

But the commission said it received an ‘overwhelming response’ to revise its approach and has now switched its attention to incorporating the Surrey village.

The BCE report states: “The assistant commissioners felt that although transferring the ward of Surrey Heath to Windsor would cross the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead into the County of Surrey, moving Windlesham would be a more appropriate proposal than removing the ward of Chalvey from Slough.”

It added that Windlesham had reasonable road links to its neighbouring villages of Sunningdale and Sunninghill, with the areas sharing similar characteristics.

“This would be the best solution to address the low electorate in the Windsor constituency,” the report added.

Mr Afriyie, who has been MP for the town since 2005, told the Express he would be honoured to serve the people of Windlesham but warned that proposals are still in the consultation phase.

He said: “It has been a great privilege to represent the Windsor Constituency in Parliament for the last 13 years and I would be honoured to serve Windlesham in the same way.”

The commission has until September 2018 to make its recommendations and, if accepted, they will come into place for the next general election in 2022.

Visit www.bce2018.org.uk to view the planned boundary changes. Comments on the proposals can be submitted until December 11.