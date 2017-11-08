Bollywood dance workshops teach Windsor pupils about Diwali

11:42AM, Wednesday 08 November 2017
Dance workshops led by ‘Mr Bollywood’ helped children from a Windsor school celebrate Diwali.
Kalpesh Zalavadiya, a dance instructor from K’z Dance Entertainment, visited Oakfield First School on Monday.
He spent the day teaching children and staff about the traditional Indian dance style and going through some energetic routines.
His visit was organised to help youngsters understand more about the Hindu festival of lights which is celebrated by Sikhs and Jains as well as Hindus.
The day finished with parents being treated to a performance from Kalpesh, staff and pupils in the school playground.
Suzanne Hull, headteacher at Oakfield First School, said: “We could stick children in the classroom and talk to them about what Diwali is like but getting someone in and spending the day like this really brings the curriculum to life.”
This year’s Diwali celebrations fell on October 19.
