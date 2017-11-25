GP retires after 33 years at Windsor's Clarence Medical Centre

A dedicated family doctor has finally hung up his stethoscope after more than 30 years at the same surgery.

Dr Mark Denny spent 33 years at the Clarence Medical Centre, in Vansittart Road, in a career which also saw him practice on the high seas as a ship’s doctor and took him to South Africa.

And after taking a temperature and penning a prescription for the last time, his departure was marked with a farewell party attended by more than 60 colleagues and patients on Friday, November 10.

Looking back on his career as a GP, he said: “It’s not very dramatic and you rarely save a life yourself, but you can still help people in a variety of different ways.

“I think I’ve done that and the number of thank you cards I’ve got has been heart-warming.

“I consider myself one of the last of the old guard – I did my own night and weekend calls for many years and when you do that people are normally pretty grateful.”