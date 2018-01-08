Windsor MP calls on Simon Dudley to 'explain his choice of words' over rough sleepers

The MP for Windsor has called on the leader of the Royal Borough to explain his choice of words over rough sleepers.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) has sparked a national row after calling on police to act on ‘aggressive begging and intimidation in Windsor’ ahead of the royal wedding in May.

In a statement released today, Windsor MP Adam Afriyie said: “We should choose our words carefully when dealing with sensitive issues and I think you must ask Cllr Dudley to explain his choice of words in this instance.

“It is deeply saddening to see people sleeping on the streets at any time of year and I’m grateful that our local authorities and charities like the Windsor Homeless Project provide so much support and assistance to those in need in our town.

“When a small minority refuse the support available and choose to travel miles from home to illegally and aggressively beg on our streets it gives a bad name to those who are genuinely homeless and it is right in these circumstances that our councils work with the police".

His comment comes after Prime Minister Theresa May, the MP for Maidenhead, moved to distance herself from Cllr Dudley’s comments on rough sleepers on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said: "I don't agree with the comments that the leader of the council has made.

“I think it is important that councils work hard to ensure that they are providing accommodation for those people who are homeless, and where there are issues of people who are aggressively begging on the streets then it's important that councils work with the police to deal with that aggressive begging.”