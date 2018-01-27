Soroptimists learn about Windsor Street Angels from PCSO

A minute silence for a founder member started off the first meeting of the year for the Soroptimist group.

The group of women remembered friend Pamela Robotham, 89, who died on the January 11.

She was a founder member of the club, which started in 1961, and was made a life member in 2008 for her 80th Birthday.

The first meeting of the year was chaired by Pamela Bailey at Fredrick’s Hotel in Shoppenhangers Road.

The group heard from PCSO Dave Bullock who gave a ‘moving and informative’ talk about the Windsor Street Angels.

Jean Tyler from the group said: “He told members about the valuable work carried out by the volunteers on a Friday and Saturday night on the streets of the royal town.”