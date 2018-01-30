Van driver cleared of causing death by careless driving

A 54-year-old van driver has been cleared of causing death by careless driving.

Jeremiah O’Shea, of Forest Road, Ascot, hit Fred Dowling, 52, after his van collided with him on the morning of Thursday, January 5, 2017.

A jury found him unanimously not guilty yesterday.

Mr Dowling from Wokingham, was cycling in Winkfield Road, Windsor, when he was struck.

During the trial, Mr O’Shea told the court the road was very dark at the time of the incident. He described how he glanced down to check his reading glasses were still on a shelf in the car.

After he looked back up, his highlight beam picked up a dark shape which was Mr Dowling.

The court also head evidence from Mr Andrew Taylor, who had taken overtaken Mr Dowling earlier that morning.

He said he had only spotted the cyclist when he was ‘two to three metres away’ and had to manoeuvre around him at the last moment.

He described Mr Dowling’s fluorescent jacket as ‘dirty’ and said there was a ‘narrow’ red light on the back of his bike.

Prosecutor Rossano Scamardella said several motorists who had previously given evidence overtook Mr Dowling safely.

The trial took place at Reading Crown Court.