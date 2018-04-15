Legoland's long awaited Haunted House ride to open in 2019

Building work has started on the long awaited Haunted House ride at Legoland.

The interactive indoor ride is set to open next spring.

The Haunted House Monster Party was supposed to open in 2015 but missed the slot when RBWM refused a planning application for the ride the previous year.

When the theme park appealed against the decision, an inquiry took place which the council lost, costing the Royal Borough more than £250,000.

On the ride young party guests will be greeted by joke-telling Lego gargoyles and talking statues, bunting, banners and balloons.

Once sitting comfortably, a vampire will bring the banquet hall swinging to life, turning the room upside down and transforming before his party goers very eyes.