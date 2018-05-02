Thousands take part in Walk for Peace through Windsor Great Park

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (AMC) Slough and South Bucks joined thousands other marchers in a walk for humanity at Windsor Great Park on Sunday, April 29.

The 28th annual Walk for Peace event, organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association, saw more than 4,500 walkers raising money for charities in Windsor Great Park.

Members of more than 160 charities, Mayors, community groups, schools and civic leaders all attended the day, which featured food and charity stalls, exhibitions and activities.

Collection figures wont be announced until other walks later this year, but organisers have set a target of £1m, having raised £685,000 last year.

About 500 people from the Slough, Windsor, Maidenhead and South Bucks area took part, raising money for charities including Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, Helen and Douglas House hospice and more.

One of the organisers and president of AMC Slough and South Bucks Atiq Bhatti said: “It was a tremendous atmosphere. The energy and enthusiasm by the charities that attended was fantastic to see.

He said being held between the Queen’s birthday and the Royal wedding, the walk carried a very regal theme.

