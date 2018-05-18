Feature: Inside Cumberland Lodge

Nestled away in the sprawling grounds of the Crown Estate, Cumberland Lodge has a history steeped in intrigue.

Once the home to the Rangers of Windsor Great Park, including Prince Christian and Princess Helena, the Grade II-listed country house’s royal connections stretch back to the 17th century.

The course of British history has even been changed within its walls, with the venue hosting key meetings between the King’s Private Secretary and Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin which eventually led to the abdication of King Edward VIII.

But in 1947, its purpose changed with the venue being granted to an educational foundation with the aim of creating a safe space where people of all beliefs could discuss ethical and social issues.

More than 60 years on, that goal is still being pursued by principal Ed Newell and his team.

Ed, who joined Cumberland Lodge in 2013, said: “My commitment is to try and improve ethical debate in society, take seriously ideas that may come out of religious thinking and getting people into dialogue and discussion.”

The foundation’s work sees it welcome groups of students, academic leaders and practitioners on a regular basis where they can discuss the burning issues within society.

A two-year project has recently finished which saw 100 international students take part in discussions on the freedom of religion and belief.

Dr Daren Bowyer, deputy principal, said: “One of the strongest photos I’ve seen from that project was when an Indian and Pakistani were walking down Lime Tree Avenue together.

“The power of that for the long-term if either go on to be policy makers is significant.

“When you’ve met someone on an individual level you can resist all reasons to demonise.”

The foundation, which has the Queen as its patron, is also reaching out to Windsor residents through the organisation of events such as ‘Cumberland Conversations’.

This chat-show style event sees people with intriguing back stories including Nell Gifford, founder of Gifford’s Circus, talking through their careers.

A BFG-themed trail has also been launched to encourage children to speak to their parents about issues including bullying and bereavement.

Visit www.cumberlandlodge.ac.uk for information and booking.