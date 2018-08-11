Legoland opens special sensory space for visitors with additional needs

Legoland has opened a unique sensory facility designed to provide a calming environment for guests with additional needs.

The Total Sensory Space is located in the resort’s Heartlake City and features vibrating bean bags, soft seating, bubble tubes and infinity tunnels.

It also has a UV room which allows guests to discover brighter colours, activity panels, fibre optics and UV mats as well as a main space including musical sound pads and an interactive carpet.

The space was designed by Total Sensory, market leaders in providing calming sensory rooms.

Vanessa Ford, director at Total Sensory, said: “We are so proud to have created a family friendly sensory space at Legoland.

“We hope that people of all ages with sensory needs enjoy the area, and that it contributes to making a great day out even better.”

Colin Elborough, head of guest experience at Legoland, added: “There are already lots of ways guests with disabilities can make the most of their visit with us, and the Total Sensory Space is a fantastic addition to our existing services.”