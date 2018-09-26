Windsor councillor selected as parliamentary candidate for Warwick and Leamington constituency

A Windsor councillor has been selected as a parliamentary candidate for Warwick and Leamington ahead of the next General Election.

Cllr Jack Rankin (Con, Castle Without) announced this week that he will be stepping down from his cabinet position in the Royal Borough and will not be seeking re-election in May’s council elections.

The 26-year-old had been responsible for running the borough’s property portfolio but will now turn his attentions to winning back the Warwick and Leamington constituency for the Conservatives.

Labour won the seat at last year’s General Election, with MP Matt Western overturning a 6606 majority from the previous incumbent Chris White.

Cllr Rankin said: “It’s very much a marginal constituency and one of those that decides who our Prime Minister and Government is.

“If there is an election called in the short term we want to be ready to hit the ground running but if not we want to be banging the drums to turn the area blue.”

Cllr Rankin moved to Windsor from Leamington in 2014 after completing a Masters degree at the University of Warwick.

He was elected as a councillor in 2015 and became the council’s cabinet member for economic development and property a year later.

He added: “I’ve really enjoyed getting the chance to run the property portfolio and getting the chance to create real affordable housing.

“Leamington is where my wife and I met but we moved to Windsor and got married here and we’ve really loved our time in the town.”

Cox Green councillor Ross McWilliams, currently a principal member for housing, has taken over as cabinet member for economic development, property and communications.