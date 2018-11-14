Pantomime line-up change as TV quiz star Anne Hegerty joins I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here

Theatre Royal Windsor has made a late change to its pantomime line-up after one of its stars was announced as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Quiz queen Anne Hegerty, best known for her role on ITV’s game show The Chase, had been due to appear in the upcoming production of Dick Whittington.

But the 60-year-old, nicknamed The Governess, will now be donning her jungle gear in Australia alongside the likes of former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp and TV presenter Nick Knowles.

Actress Anita Harris will now play the role of Queen Rat, with Marti Webb performing as Fairy Bowbells from November 23 to December 16.

Hegerty is expected to return from the jungle to take on her original Queen Rat role from December 18 to January 6.

A spokesman for Theatre Royal Windsor said: “While apologising for any inconvenience caused by Anne’s schedule change, which was completely out of the theatre’s hand, in true theatrical condition the show must go on.

“So everyone at Theatre Royal Windsor wishes Anne a safe and speedy trip back from the dreaded jungle, and looks forward to her thrilling Windsor audiences soon.”