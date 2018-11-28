Police release CCTV images after 93-year-old's purse stolen in Windsor

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of a man and woman officers would like to speak to following a theft in Windsor.

At about 11.30am on Wednesday, November 7 in Waitrose in King Edward Court, a 93-year-old woman had her purse taken from her bag which was on the floor of a toilet cubicle.

Investigator Phil Griffiths of Maidenhead Police Station said: “We believe the two people in the CCTV images could have vital information that could assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with relevant information should call the police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference number ‘43180340759’, visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.