Have-a-go-heroes honoured for foiling attempted jewellery heist in Windsor

Have-a-go-heroes who helped foil an attempted jewellery heist in Windsor have been recognised at the National Police Chief’s Council’s Public Bravery Awards.

A gang of four armed men on mopeds targeted Robert Gatward Jewellers, in Windsor Yards, in a daring daylight raid on September 8, 2016.

They attacked a window display with sledgehammers, axes and knives in a bid to steal £500,000 worth of watches before being confronted by shop staff Gary Reeves and Nicholas Elliot.

Kerrin Walker, franchise director of Vision Express, also ran across to apprehend the would-be-thieves before police officers could arrive on the scene.

The members of the public, including passer-by Mark Morley, who was stabbed while trying to help, received a silver award in recognition of their bravery during a ceremony in London.

Father-of-two Kerrin said: “I reacted as quickly as I could when I saw what was happening, I just wanted to help.

“To be recognised for my efforts is overwhelming.

“I initially thought I hadn’t done enough to achieve anything, but it’s very humbling to be honoured in this way.”

Reece Corr, 20, of Long Furlong, Slough, Laurence McLaughlin, 26, of Badger Close, Maidenhead, Perry Eustace, 26, of no fixed abode, and Chuma Gumede, 26, of Doddsfield Road, Slough, were all jailed for their part in the attempted robbery.