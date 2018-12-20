Oakfield pupils delight audience with nativity production

04:30PM, Thursday 20 December 2018
Proud parents and carers were packed into Oakfield First School hall on Thursday, December 13.
They were there to watch their children perform ‘Tinsel and Tea Towels,’ a take on the traditional nativity performed in hundreds of schools across the country this Christmas.
Key stage 1 pupils portrayed all the characters you would expect to find at the school in Imperial Road, singing their socks off and delighting the audience.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A month long Thames Valley Police (TVP) operation has seen 21 people arrested for drug offences.
Pantomime stars added sparkle at the Christmas light switch-on on Saturday.