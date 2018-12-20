SITE INDEX

    • Oakfield pupils delight audience with nativity production

    Proud parents and carers were packed into Oakfield First School hall on Thursday, December 13.

    They were there to watch their children perform ‘Tinsel and Tea Towels,’ a take on the traditional nativity performed in hundreds of schools across the country this Christmas.

    Key stage 1 pupils portrayed all the characters you would expect to find at the school in Imperial Road, singing their socks off and delighting the audience.

