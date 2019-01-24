Council reveals designs for permanent anti-terror barriers in Windsor

Permanent anti-terror barriers will be built in Windsor this summer, the council has announced.

Temporary security measures were deployed in the town following the Westminster terrorist attacks in March 2017.

But the borough has since been working with Thames Valley Police and specialist security consultants to develop permanent designs.

The temporary barriers, which are on loan from the Government, have been criticised for their ugly appearance and will be replaced by new black barricades which feature the Royal Borough’s logo.

The first phase of the project will cover locations including Victoria Street, Park Street and south of the entrance to Victoria Barracks.

Measures will also be installed near the Castle Hotel, in High Street, Peascod Street at the junction with the High Street and the junction of Thames Street and River Street.

The council will pay £942,000 to fund the initial work with Thames Valley Police committing £250,000.

Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park), cabinet member for highways, transport and Windsor, said: “Keeping our residents safe is a top priority and these measures have been designed to ensure the safety of residents and those visiting Windsor.

“We are confident that the six designs fulfil that goal, while maintaining Windsor’s unique heritage.”

Superintendent Colin Hudson, Local Police Area commander for Windsor and Maidenhead, said: “We want people who live, work and visit Windsor to feel safe, and these measures will help ensure that this is the case.”