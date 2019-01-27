SITE INDEX

    • Fletcher at Battersea Old Windsor

    Fletcher is a wonderfully exuberant young Dobermann who has a real zest for life.

    The 10-month-old is looking for new owners who have experience of the Dobermann breed.

    This young dog will need to make friends with other dogs and work on improving his social skills as he is still fairly puppy-like with his greets and play.

    Fletcher would like to find a new home where he can enjoy more training while he matures, along with going for fun and adventurous outings.

    Please contact our Old Windsor site on 01784 494443 or email bow.rehomers@ battersea.org.uk to find out more.

