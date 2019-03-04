Children In Need mascot Pudsey Bear visits Thames Hospice

BBC Children In Need’s Pudsey Bear visited Thames Hospice to celebrate a grant of £122,000 which has been given to the charity.

The beloved TV mascot spent time with patients, family and staff at the charity’s Hatch Lane facility on Wednesday (Feb27).

The big yellow bear then had a tour of the new hospice which is currently being built by Bray Lake.

Thames Hospice plans to use the six-figure donation to expand its bereavement support services for children and young people.

Simon Smith, head of patient and family support at Thames Hospice, said: “Every year we see more patients with young families needing our care and support.

“The serious illness or death of a parent can be devastating for children and young people, and bring multiple challenges into their lives.

“Our team will now be better equipped to help them express their feelings, reduce any risk of isolation and build coping strategies for their changing circumstances.”