In pictures: Thousands take part in Battersea Muddy Dog Challenge

Pooches splashed around Windsor Great Park for the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home’s annual Muddy Dogs Challenge over the weekend.

Almost 2000 people braved the sludge to raise £226,000 for the charity that has sheltered and rehomed more than three million abandoned dogs and cats since taking in its first stray dog in 1860.

Battersea volunteer, Vicki March, ran the race with Richard March and Annabel Bench with their dogs Frankie and Olly.

“It was such a fun atmosphere. Frankie loved it and we certainly got very muddy,” said Vicki.

Jasmine Monk, project manager of the Muddy Dogs Challenge, said: “Our volunteers were incredible, especially the ones that got right in the mud.”

Participants and their dogs could choose between a 2.5km or 5km obstacle course.

It was also the first year 8-15 year-old children were allowed to take part.

Each Muddy Dog competitor was asked to raise a minimum of £100 for the shelter, with each finisher awarded a medal and their dog a rosette to show off their achievements.

The Muddy Dogs Challenge is one of Battersea’s biggest events, taking place in eight locations across the country, to raise vital funds for the home.