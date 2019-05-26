Escape room opens at Windsor Leisure Centre

Mystery meets royalty in a brand new escape room that has recently opened in Windsor Leisure Centre.

Escape in 60 is a “labour of love” created by Kathryn Browne and her brother-in-law Mike Setterfield after the pair’s obsession with escape rooms inspired them to design one of their own.

Based around Windsor’s Royal connections, the game ‘Escape the Castle’ sees players locked within the Windsor Castle walls and they have one hour to avoid the guards and get to freedom.

“You have to get your brain into gear,” said Kathryn about the game where players hunt for clues that will guide them to the secret exit.

Also involved in the family-run business is Kathryn’s son, Josh Cuthbert, who reached the X Factor final with his band Union J in 2012.

Josh announced he was leaving Union J in October last year after seven years with the band.

With escape rooms becoming increasingly popular across the country, Kathryn said the family were adamant they were not going to create a franchise.

Instead, Escape the Castle is inspired by a game that was introduced to Kathryn by her late father and played by the family over many years.

“We have his legacy in the room,” she said.

Escape the Castle has attracted more than 20 players since it opened over Easter weekend.

Prices range from £25 per person for two players and £20 per person for five to six players.

The family are working on a second escape room that will be opening soon.