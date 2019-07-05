Petition to form Windsor Town Council is launched

A petition has been launched calling on the Royal Borough to create a Windsor Town Council.

The petition, which has almost 100 signatures, says a town council in Windsor would ‘better represent the local needs of Windsor people’ and put the town on ‘equal footing’ with neighbouring areas.

Richard Endacott, who chairs the West Windsor Residents Association (WWRA) and who set up the petition, said many town residents felt unrepresented and frustrated due to a lack of representation on key issues.

He said: “Windsor is a beautiful town of international significance.

“Despite this, it has not had its own council since 1972 when it was merged with Maidenhead, a town it shares little in common with.”

He said ward boundary changes which came into effect in the May local elections mean that one councillor represents nearly 3,000 residents, and the town forum has no constitutional powers.

“A Windsor Town Council will be more responsive than the Royal Borough council to the diverse community needs and interests of Windsor residents and businesses,” he said.

The petition has received cross party support from Windsor Liberal Democrat councillors including Amy Tisi (Clewer East), Karen Davies (Clewer East), One Borough Cllr Helen Price (Clewer and Dedworth East) and WWRA councillors Wisdom Da Costa (Clewer and Dedworth West) and Carole Da Costa (Clewer and Dedworth East).

If the petition receives more than 1,500 signatures it will be debated by full council.

When asked by the Express if there was a need for a town council in Windsor, Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle) cabinet member for Windsor said she thought the current system worked well.

She said: “I have heard nothing from residents saying they are not feeling represented.”

Visit http://petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/TownCouncil/ to view the petition. Paper copies are in shops and businesses across the town.