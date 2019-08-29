'HELCH' graffiti tag appears on railway viaduct overlooking Windsor Castle

A mysterious graffiti tag which reads ‘HELCH’ in block capitals has been scrawled in giant letters across a railway bridge overlooking Windsor Castle.

The 10ft high and 60ft long tag is visible from the Royal Windsor Way dual carriageway – often visitors’ first view as they drive into the town – with Windsor Castle situated just behind.

The same calling card has appeared across London over the past year.

“Travelling on this route should give visitors a lovely view of Windsor but now your eye is drawn not to the castle but to the graffiti,” said Richard Endacott, chairman of the West Windsor Residents Association.

A spokesperson from Network Rail, which owns the railways viaduct, said: “The graffiti which has appeared on the railway bridge in Windsor is to be removed as soon as possible. It is dangerous to go near running railway lines and we urge people not to put their life at risk to vandalise bridges and viaducts.”