Like Minded Females diversity initiative aims to unite working women in Windsor

The founder of a female networking group has launched a series of events across the town to connect women living outside London.

Frustrated by the lack of community spaces for professional women in Berkshire, 26-year-old Sonya Barlow from Langley, who has previously hosted events in London, is bringing her Like Minded Females (LMF) initiative to the Royal Borough.

Founded to empower, connect and celebrate professionals across all industries, LMF has engaged more than 12,000 people since its inception in May 2018.

“After graduating in 2015 I found the world of work super difficult,” said Sonya, who now works as a delivery manager at Mudano.

With no relevant networking groups available in the Windsor area, Sonya decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I used my loneliness, anger and passion to form LMF,” she said.

The first event, held on Saturday in Eton, was a talk on how to cope with work burnout.

Sonya said: “I wanted to start the Berkshire series with a bang

“I’m juggling a full-time job, public speaking and LMF and was getting about 10 emails a week asking me how I managed my time.

“I could see this was an important topic.”

It also blends into the subject of maintaining good mental health which is becoming increasingly urgent across all professions.

“With the brunches I want to create a sense of community to boost women’s self-confidence and life skills.”

These brunches are open to women of all ages and professions to enable them to share their unique experiences.

LMF will next meet to celebrate the festive season with Christmas drinks.

For more information visit www.likemindedfemales.com