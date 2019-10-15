Peppermills Indian Takeaway in Ascot wins National Takeaway of the Year

A takeway restaurant in Ascot has won a top award at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA).

Peppermills Indian Takeaway was named National Takeaway of the Year at a ceremony in Park Plaza Hotel, Westminister.

Dubbed “the Oscars of the curry industry,” the awards are in recognition of the UK’s best of South Asian, Thai and Chinese cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

Each of the 2,400 applications were refined by a panel of ambassadors and judges using a survey of more than 350,000 customers by ARTA official partners, ChefOnline - a digital application to order food and book tables on the go – to unveil the finalists.

Shamim Ali, the owner of Peppermills Indian Takeaway, said: “For a small local Indian takeaway in Ascot to be named a national award winner is truly inspirational. We always strive to offer true original cuisine to take home, from a royal indian supper to a clay oven marinade.

“Our heartfelt gratitude to the organisers of ARTA and the judging panel.”

Speaking about the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2019, Salik Mohammed Munim, founder member and CEO of ARTA, added: “Year on year, the standard for this competition continues to defy imagination.

“With more entrants than ever before, we have been immensely impressed by the quality on show this year.

“The selection process has been rigorous, and we witnessed some remarkable contestants, therefore picking the winners wasn’t easy.

“There is something truly special about the Asian cuisine industry, which binds communities, regions and an entire nation by the common love of incredible food.

“The ARTA is the perfect platform to recognise the magicians behind the magic that makes the food so superb.”