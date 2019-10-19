More than 50 sleeping bags donated to Windsor Street Angels

Windsor Street Angels has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response from the public to its Amazon Wishlist – with more than 50 sleeping bags being donated.

Three weeks ago the street angels posted a link to its wishlist, which includes first aid kits, water bottles, gloves and sleeping bags.

By the end of the week the group, which supports vulnerable people across the town centre, had received more than 50 mostly new sleeping bags which were distributed immediately by the Street Angels and Windsor Homeless Project.

“We’re thrilled to have plenty of sleeping bags now for the winter months and some warm clothes and first aid refills too,” said Windsor Street Angels volunteer Alice Hunt.

Each shift the team hands out coffee, soup, sandwiches, and blankets to rough sleepers.

They also offer flip-flops, phone charging, water and sick bags to revellers as well as carrying their own first aid kits and a defibrillator.

David Bullock, Windsor Street Angels co-ordinator, said: “We have been overwhelmed at the public response to our appeal and we are very grateful to everyone who has made a donation.

“With the weather now changing the sleeping bags are becoming an essential item for those people sleeping rough and as a result of the generosity and kindness shown in response to this campaign both Windsor Street Angels and the Windsor Homeless Project now have an opportunity to distribute these items to those who need them.”

W Windsor Street Angel’s night time safety hub at the Baptist church in Victoria Street is open from 10pm-3am on Friday and Saturday nights and volunteers patrol the streets assisting anyone in need of help.