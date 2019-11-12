Contemporary Art Fair raises £5,000 for The Prince’s Trust

A ‘huge range of art’ was displayed at the 15th annual Contemporary Art Fair at Royal Windsor Racecourse this weekend.

More than 4,000 people attended the annual fair which featured work from both emerging and established artists.

The event also raised more than £5,000 for The Prince’s Trust through a miniature canvas sale, in which artists designed their own canvas to be sold for £45 with all proceeds donated to the charity.

Deborah James, co-director of the Contemporary Art Fair, said: “There’s was a huge range of art on display including 3D and 2D images, abstract art, portraits and large pieces which was a real trend this year.”

Workshops also received high engagement alongside guests bringing their own pieces to be valued by Bargain Hunt’s Thomas Forrester at the Special Auction Services.

All workshops were run by Frances Ackland-Snow, artist and founder of Creative Minds Consultancy which aims to improve people’s wellbeing through art.

Workshops were inspired by Frida Kahlo, the Mexican artist known for her iconic self-portraits.

“People all collaborated on Frida Kahlo portraits which were inspired by her work,” explained Deborah.

Speaking of the Fair, Sarah McAllister, co-director of the Contemporary Art Fair alongside Deborah James, added: “We wanted to bring together artists and galleries from across the UK and Europe under one roof to give art lovers the opportunity to browse and immerse themselves in everything contemporary art has to offer, whether for the home or work environment.”