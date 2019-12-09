Theatre Royal thanks firefighters for preventing bin fire spreading into building

12:20PM, Monday 09 December 2019
Firefighters from Slough and Windsor were called to a fire outside the Theatre Royal in Thames Street at 7:25 this morning (Monday).
The fire services remained at the scene for about 55 minutes where burning rubbish outside the theatre was spreading to a nearby basement.
Theatre Royal tweeted: “This morning Theatre Royal Windsor experienced a small fire to the exterior rear of the building which was contained quickly and safely thanks to the quick work of the fire services.”
The fire was extinguished using hosereels before the area was ventilated.
Once the area was safe, Theatre Royal tweeted: “A huge thank you to the Firefighters who attended to ensure the safety of both ours and the surrounding buildings. As for TRW, It is business as usual, with our performances of Aladdin scheduled to go ahead as planned!”
