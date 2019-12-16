Scottish Terriers from London Scottie Club stroll through Windsor and Eton

A pack of Scottish Terriers from the London Scottie Club went on a stroll through Windsor and Eton on Sunday and helped raise awareness about the endangered breed.

Fraser Grant, 52, from Duke Street led a group of walkers from London Scottie Club with his dogs Douglas, three, and Maggie, seven.

The breed has experienced a sharp decline as demand for cross-breeds such as Cockapoos has increased.

Last year less than 500 Scottish Terriers were born in the UK, causing the Kennel Club to declare the breed endangered.

“Scotties are a notoriously stubborn and independent breed and very difficult to train,” said Fraser.

“But they are so loyal and loving.

“Douglas and Maggie are very popular with the tourists, and if we ever stroll into town you can guarantee they will be photographed.”

London Scottie Club was established by journalist George Matlock in 2016 to educate people about how to provide the best care for the breed.

“The London Scottie club has regular pack walks all over London, and as I am a meetings marshal I thought it would be lovely for Douglas and Maggie to show their friends how wonderful Windsor is for walking dogs,” said Fraser.

“Scotties are the perfect iconic Christmas and New Year dog, and Windsor is probably at its finest over the festive season, so it seemed the obvious place to hold our Christmas walk.”

Scottish Terrier Emergency Care rehome Scotties like Maggie, who had given birth to six litters in a puppy farm before she was rescued.

Visit http://stecs.net/ for more information and http://www.londonscottie.club/ to learn about the London Scottie Club.