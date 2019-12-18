Former Dedworth Middle School pupil returns to discuss competing in 2020 Olympic Games

A former Dedworth Middle School pupil who will be going for gold at the Tokyo Olympics next year chatted to children at her old school on Tuesday.

Mallory Franklin, 25, returned to Dedworth Middle School in Smiths Lane to talk about her career competing internationally as a slalom canoeist.

The sport involves navigating a decked canoe or kayak on a course through river rapids as quickly as possible.

“The pupils asked a wide range of thought provoking questions which went on for over 20 minutes,” said Matt Lewis, head of PE at Dedworth Middle School who taught Mallory when she was a student.

Mallory hosted two assemblies for children in years five and six and another for years seven and eight where they were shown a video of her training and competing in international competitions.

She said: “I am so happy to be fortunate enough to sit and talk to the kids about what I've been able to do, and help them see what they can achieve if they want.”

Last year Mallory became Britain’s most successful female canoeist to date winning eight individual and three team medals in one season.

“She was a dedicated and driven pupil who loved her sport and it doesn't surprise me that she will be competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” Matt added.