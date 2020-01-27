Castle Fine Art displays work of renowned Brazilian artist

Hand embellished prints by an internationally-renowned Brazilian artist are on display at Castle Fine Art in Windsor Royal Station.

Romero Britto, a ‘Brazilian‐born and Miami‐made’ artist, has had his work exhibited in 30 countries spanning four continents and collaborated with various brands including Coca-Cola, Bentley and Disney.

“Art can make you look at something in an exciting and totally different way. It can give you the power to fly,” he said.

Following a trip to Paris at the age of 20, Britto established his distinct style inspired by the work of Picasso and Matisse.

Clare White-Thompson, gallery manager at Castle Fine Art, Windsor, said: “Romero’s feel-good art is filled with warmth, optimism and love, so it’s no surprise that it is recognised all over the world.

“The opportunity to see the exhibition is one not to be missed and we can’t wait to welcome visitors to the gallery to learn about his collections and appreciate the artwork in person.”

The work will be on display until Saturday, February 21.