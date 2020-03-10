Alexander First School pupils meet children’s illustrator on World Book Day

A children’s illustrator and author read stories to pupils at Alexander School on World Book Day.

Nick Sharratt, who has worked with numerous writers including Dame Jaqueline Wilson and published his own books, gave year one and two pupils the chance to draw their own illustrations at a special event at Dedworth Library.

The event was part of a day of celebrations at the school.

“Alexander first school fully embraced world book day with a whole school sponsored read dressed as their favourite book character and set a home challenge from their reading force initiative for our military families,” said deputy head teacher Naomi Corcoran.

She added: “We visited Dedworth library to meet the author Nick Sharratt, where he read his stories and gave the children the opportunity to draw his illustrations.”