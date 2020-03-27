Campaign to save Alexandra Gardens Coach and Car Park from development

Windsor Liberal Democrats have launched a campaign to ‘save’ the Alexandra Gardens coach and car park after councillors discussed developing the site.

Councillors discussed the development at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, February 27, however the item was restricted from the press and public.

Windsor Liberal Democrat activist Julian Tisi believes the council may sell off the site and develop it for housing and has urged the council to postpone any decision until after the coronavirus crisis. A campaign has been launched called ‘Save Alexandra Gardens’.

He said: “We know the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead is struggling with big debts and deficits and that the site at Alexandra Gardens is potentially worth a lot of money, however Alexandra Gardens is an exceptionally important site to the people of Windsor.

“We believe that any decision about developing the coach and car park needs to be taken in public.

“For Windsor people to have a proper say about what happens at Alexandra Gardens, this decision must be delayed until people can all join in.”

However Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), cabinet member for Windsor told the Express that the council is considering bulding a coach park outside of town which would then minimise pollution.

She said: “We have no plans to develop the park but we are looking at options with the coach and car park”

She also said a public consultation was due to take place later this year but it has now been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman from the Royal Borough also confirmed there were no plans to develop Alexandra Gardens but it would be looking at proposals to improve the coach and car park.

He added: In the future we will be looking at proposals for the coach park and car park with the aim to improve this part of Windsor.

“There will be extensive consultation with the public on any detailed proposals that come forward in the future.”