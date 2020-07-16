Harry Potter actor to join cycling challenge for Thames Hospice

James Phelps, best known as Fred Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has signed up for the second year running to take on the Big Mountain Challenge in the French Alps to raise funds for Thames Hospice.

Phelps will join cyclists on the 3.5-day road cycle challenge amid mountain scenery overlooking Lake Annecy, taking place on September 17-21 this year.

A range of abilities are taking part, from professional athletes to weekend riders. Participants can ride alongside cyclists from international teams to conquer Tour De France climbs.

Last year the event raised £100,000 for Thames Hospice, with more than 50 riders taking part.

Phelps said: “I’ve known Thames Hospice for several years and have always admired the incredible support they offer their patients and families.

“When I heard about the new hospice build, I was delighted to do my bit to support it. If you’re into cycling, Harry Potter, or both, we invite you to join us for a stunning long weekend in the Alps.”

Speaking about his experience with the challenge last year, he added: “It was fun from start to finish.

“I’m a newbie to cycling but everyone on the Big Mountain Challenge made me feel welcome.

“As soon as I crossed the line I signed myself up for next year."

Riders will ascend the equivalent of Mount Kilimanjaro, or for more advanced cyclists, the height of Mount Everest. For a gentler pace, the Matterhorn route offers a climb in the morning with a descent in the afternoon.

All attendees will benefit from professional-standard support throughout. The event is run in conjunction with Chain Reaction Cycles, Mavic, Mountain Drop-Offs, Vitus and HIGH5.

The hospice has stated that this year, it needs funds more than ever, as fundraising and retail income has dropped significantly due to the pandemic.

All sponsorship money from the event will go to Thames Hospice services.

The cost to join the event is £395 per rider, including hotel stay. Places can be booked at www.bigmounttainchallenge.com