Winners of Royal Windsor Horticultural Society ‘Hope and Happiness Project’ announced

The winners of a sunflower competition organised by a horticultural society have been announced.

The Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society (RWRHS) launched the Hope and Happiness Project earlier this year after its annual summer show was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Residents were gifted with packets of ‘Soleil’ sunflower seeds, with a total of 2,000 sent to homes as part of the picture competition sponsored by housebuilders Berkeley Homes.

First prize winner Tamsin Westhorpe won a £100 National Garden gift voucher for her photo of a bee nestling on her homegrown sunflower, while Jane Eales and Jessica Thompson took second and third prize.

Andrew Try, chairman of the RWRHS, says: “We were overwhelmed by the standard of entries to the competition – and congratulations to the well-deserved winners.

“The campaign as a whole has been a great success and I know that many people in the area have felt uplifted by the various donations that we’ve organised.

“Although The Royal Windsor Summer Show couldn’t go ahead this year, we are so pleased that we, together with Berkeley Homes, have been able to bring the community together through a shared love of gardening and the great outdoors.”

Benjamin Ivey, sales director at Berkeley Homes, added: “Congratulations to the winners of the picture competition, we are delighted at the positive response we’ve had from the campaign too. Our residents have really enjoyed getting outdoors and it has been great to give back to the local community during what has been a challenging time for many.”