Low Traffic Neighbourhoods scheme proposed for West Windsor

Cars could be stopped from driving down a number of roads in Dedworth and Clewer under council plans to turn the areas into Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs).

The Royal Borough is looking to introduce measures which will reduce the amount of cars on the road and encourage more walking and cycling.

The schemes will be funded by a £335,000 grant secured from the Government’s Active Travel Fund.

In West Windsor, it is proposed that modal filters should be introduced on roads including Gallys Road and Smiths Lane.

This would prevent cars from cutting through from Maidenhead Road to Dedworth Road with only pedestrians and cyclists able to pass.

Cars could also be stopped from using St Andrew’s Crescent, Kentons Lane and Hatch Lane as ‘rat runs’.

Members of the Royal Borough’s infrastructure overview and scrutiny panel discussed the traffic measures during a meeting last night.

Kevin Chapman, a member of the public, told the meeting: “I have some concerns about the scheme proposed, particularly looking at the areas where you seem to be cutting off the links between Dedworth Road and Maidenhead Road.

“If you get a major incident on Dedworth Road or a major incident on Maidenhead Road you’ve lost your diversion routes, where are you going to send people?”

Residents have been given just four weeks to respond to a consultation about the plans with the deadline for feedback February 9.

Mr Chapman said people without access to computers in the areas affected were being ‘disenfranchised’ by the council.

Councillor Amy Tisi (Lib Dems, Clewer East) called on the council to run a virtual ‘village hall’ style consultation event before the deadline to allow residents to give their views.

Clewer and Dedworth West councillor Jon Davey (West Windsor Residents’ Association) added: “The original plan very much covered East Clewer because that area is congested.

“But the rest of Clewer and Dedworth, we don’t have those same issues.

“To see this rolled out from what was a little scheme to take over the whole area, it’s a bit unfair to say it’s the same thing. It’s ten times the size it was.”

The council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, councillor Gerry Clark, said schemes would not progress if residents were overwhelmingly opposed.

Visit https://consultprojectcentre.co.uk/rbwmactivetravel for further information.