Eid al-Adha: Muslims celebrate religious festival in Windsor

The Muslim community in Windsor held a landmark event to celebrate Eid al-Adha this week.

Eid al-Adha is known as the festival of sacrifice and is celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to God and his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

Worshippers gathered outside the New Windsor Community Association, in Hanover Way, on Tuesday for a morning of prayers and sermons.

Windsor Muslim Association trustee Mohammed Arif said it was the first time the community has joined together in an open space to celebrate the occasion.

He told the Express: “It was the first time we celebrate collectively in open space, it was very beautiful and people very much enjoyed it.

“Before there were not enough active Muslims but now the community is growing.

“People really appreciated being able to get together and this is the importance of Eid. Every family should come together in one space to celebrate.”

The event was open to all faith communities with Clewer and Dedworth East councillor Helen Price among those attending from the Royal Borough.

Worshippers also prayed for the world to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic so more people can make the pilgrimage to Mecca next year.