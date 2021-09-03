Fresh application to redevelop former Squires Garden Centre in Dedworth received

Developers have submitted another proposal to redevelop a former garden centre in Dedworth into living accommodation.

Submitted by Square Bay (No 5) LLP, the plans for development on the Squires Garden Centre site in Maidenhead Road include 30 homes after previous applications by the developer were rejected.

Under the latest proposals, which have been downsized from previous applications, 22 houses would be built consisting of 12 three-bedroom properties with another nine constructed as four-bedroom houses.

Alongside a two-bedroom house, there would also be eight flats and maisonettes, three-quarters of which would be two-bedroom properties.

A planning statement submitted by the applicant said that the proposals would include ‘30 per cent affordable housing’ to comply with the council policy.

Under the Borough Local Plan the homes would also be located within draft site allocation AL22.

In December 2019, a planning panel heard, and unanimously rejected, a proposal to construct 37 homes, 11 of which would have been affordable with officers stating it would be an ‘inappropriate development’ in the greenbelt’ as well as its failure to meet the 30 per cent threshold for affordable homes.

An appeal was also rejected, which developers have sought to rectify by limiting the height of all apartments in the proposals to two-storeys.

Parking would be provided for 69 vehicles, with all-but two allocated for residents at the site, whilst cycle storage would also be provided in homes and the private garden space.

One objection has been made by a resident citing safety concerns that the entrance and exit to the site would be ‘too close’ to the existing Willows Riverside Park.

“This road is dangerous enough from the Squires roundabout, without additional vehicles using this road,” they commented.

“Vehicles speed along this road to the marina and with this entrance very close to the bend there will be serious accidents forthcoming.

“With 30 dwellings with vehicles plus additional, this will be a very congested and dangerous, within a small area.”

Square Bay (No 5) LLP has been contacted for comment.

To view the application in full, search 21/02467/FULL on publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications