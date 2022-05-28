Station revitalised by adult social care volunteers

The railway station Windsor and Eton Riverside is being revitalised by volunteers supported by the Borough’s adult social care service.

Optalis provides adult social care for the Royal Borough. Its Ability Travel service aims to improve the travelling capability and independence of young people with Special Educational Needs.

Ability Travel has taken over Windsor and Eton Riverside station as part of the Rail Partnership project, which brings together groups to deliver a range of community engagement activities.

The group’s aim was to rejuvenate the raised beds in time for the Queen's Jubilee.

Teaming up to support Ability Travel were volunteers from Optalis Community Lives, specifically the Oakbridge Rangers group.

Over the past few weeks, the team has cleared and re-planted four large planters.

The team will continue to tend to the planters to ensure that the area remains a welcoming place for rail travellers.

Vicki Holt of Community Lives said: “The people we support are always looking for ways to volunteer in their community, to give back and make a positive difference using their skills and talents.

“This project has provided us with a perfect platform to do just that, it is a space where people of all abilities can contribute to make a positive difference to their community and cheer up a person’s journey.”