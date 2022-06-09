Thousands expected in Windsor for disability inclusion sports event and festival

Thousands are expected to participate in an award-winning disability inclusion sports event and festival in Windsor later this month.

For the first time, Parallel Windsor will be coming to Windsor Great Park and the Long Walk on Sunday, June 26.

The aim is to celebrate difference and to eliminate barriers around getting active by urging everyone to participate in a range of challenges, irrespective of their age or ability.

These challenges include 100m, 1k, 5k, and 10k distances, while Parallel’s Super Sensory 1k supports those with neurodiverse conditions and complex needs in engaging their senses during a series of challenges.

Participants are welcome to walk, push or run, and there are no finishing times, with the motto being ‘start together, finish whenever’.

Andy Stevenson, a BBC sports presenter and Paralympic podcast host, who was born without hands and uses an artificial leg, is one of the ambassadors for the event.

He said: “Growing up without a full complement of limbs, I was incredibly fortunate to have parents who encouraged me to always have a go at things and to believe that, with the right support, the right attitude and the help of the right equipment and technology, nothing should be dismissed as impossible.

“Parallel’s ethos of inclusion and integration seem to echo what my parents told me all those years ago and that’s why I fully support the organisation’s brilliant aims.

“I can’t wait for the Parallel event to be held on my doorstep in Windsor, in a beautiful location.

“I’d encourage everyone to sign up and get involved.”

All those taking part are urged to fundraise for their chosen charities.

The previous two Parallel events, held in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, helped nearly 100 disability charities raise more than £1million.

People will also be able to enjoy a free family festival on the day, featuring music from a range of acts including singer James Holt, Bader’s Big Band and The Adult Autistic Choir.

The festival will also include a range of inclusive activities, food and drink from around the globe and a charity village.

Parallel’s CEO Andrew Douglass, who founded the event, said: “We’re passionate about the power of live events and shared experience to change attitudes.

“Parallel Windsor is not about disability but inclusivity. Our aim is to shine a brilliant light on inclusivity and showcase the benefits of diversity across all aspects which touch our society.

“We want to encourage people of all ages and abilities to challenge themselves and get active on what is always a magical and joyful day.

“After a virtual event last year we are delighted to finally be physically present in The Windsor Great Park.”

Attendance to Parallel Windsor’s Festival of Inclusivity is free.

For more information and to register for challenge events, visit: www.parallellifestyle.com