Thames Valley Police look ahead to Royal Ascot as policing preparations advance

Thames Valley Police is looking ahead to the upcoming Royal Ascot as preparations for the policing operation surrounding the event advance.

The event, which is set to take place from Tuesday, June 14 to Saturday, June 18 will see around 250,000 visitors flock to Ascot, bringing numbers back to pre-pandemic levels, while also welcoming members of the Royal Family and notable dignitaries.

Thames Valley Police has worked closely with partners including the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and Ascot Racecourse Limited to develop plans for the security and policing of the event.

The police have said that residents in the area can expect to start seeing more of the visible elements of these strategies from this week.

Superintendent Rory Freeman, Tactical Commander for the policing of Royal Ascot, said: “The atmosphere of the prestigious Royal Ascot event is always one of excitement and celebration.

“With the attendance of the Royal family alongside the many racegoers, our planning with Ascot Racecourse Limited to ensure the safety of all those attending has been extensive, carefully considered and underway for some time.

“Over the coming weeks you will see more officers in the area and a number of our search teams carrying out their wide-reaching checks and searches.

“Whilst we haven’t seen many events of this size over the last few years, please be reassured that this is entirely normal and officers will be happy to stop and speak with you.

“If you plan to be in Ascot during the event period, you will see many of our officers from a number of teams including mounted, firearms and roads policing as well as many out patrolling on foot.

“Many of our security measures will not be as obvious such as our drone unit who will be keeping a watchful eye over proceedings but please be reassured that all of our officers and additional measures are in place to keep you safe.”

He added: “I encourage you to call out inappropriate behaviour of friends against women and girls and report it.

“Please remain vigilant for anything that seems suspicious. If something doesn’t seem right, it probably isn’t so please tell an officer or a member of racecourse staff so that we can look into it.”